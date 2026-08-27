Raksha Bandhan 2026: When is rakhi? Date, muhurat and what makes this year special

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New Delhi: This year Raksha Bandhan is falling on Friday 28 th August it is celebrated annually as a day between brother and sister relation.

This festival falls on Shravan Purnima and usually sister put a rakhi thread on the brother’s wrist and pray for their long life, and brother blessed their sister by giving gifts and reaffirm the relation between each other.

This year there is some confusion regard to the day because purnima tithi is starting from august 27, however it is continuing till august 28.

So by current Panchang, august 28 is the correct day for celebrating the Raksha Bandhan festival in India because present in presence at sunrise day.

The Rakhi-tying ceremony in New Delhi has been scheduled between 5:57 AM to 9:48 AM on August 28th. Those in cities other than Delhi should refer to their regional Panchangs for the timings.

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In the typical celebration, women prepare a Rakhi thali comprising the rakhi, tikka, rice (akshata), sweets, lamp (diya) and more.

Following the rituals, sisters apply tilak and tie the sacred thread. In exchange, the brother, generally, gifts her sweets or other suitable item and assures her support and protection all through her life.

Another lunar eclipse also happens on 28 August. Raksha Bandhan is special this year for many other reasons as well, the other one being that there’s going to be a partial lunar eclipse on the day.

However this, much like the supermoon on that day, would not be visible from Indian latitudes.

This year online festive shopping even saw significant rise in a luxury range of rakis, mostly in jewellery fashion.