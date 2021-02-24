Rakesh Tikait Threatens Centre Says Will March To Parliament With 40 Lakhs Tractor

Rajasthan: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait threatens the centre that if the government does not repeal the three new agriculture laws, the protesting farmers will gherao parliament marching with 40 lakh tractors.

Mr Tikait was addressing the Kisan Mahapanchayat of United Kisan Morcha in Sikar, Rajasthan Tuesday. He appealed to the framer that the Kisan march can be done at any time.

“This time the call will be for parliament gherao. We will announce it and then march towards Delhi. This time 40 lakh tractors will be there instead of four lakh tractors,” he said.

Tikait also demanded that the new law should be enacted ensuring minimum support for the farmer.

He accused the government of conniving with businessmen. He alleged that corporates had already prepared warehouses even before the farm laws were enacted.

Tikait urged the farmers in Rajasthan to unite in protest against the farm laws by rising above caste lines. He asked the youth to participate in the agitation.