Rajnath Singh honours India’s first all-women Tri-Service sailing crew

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New Delhi: The mission was a success and will continue to be an inspiration for ‘Nari Shakti’, Rajnath Singh said about the officers while interacting with them.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh honoured all nine women officers from the Indian Army, Navy and Indian Air Force for becoming the first women to circumnavigate the Earth in a single sailing expedition.

The women sailed across the four oceans on board Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) Triveni.

It took them 314 days at sea to cover around 25,500 nautical miles. They doubled the equator and crossed all the meridians of longitude.

They passed through the International Date Line and rounded the three major capes, namely, Cape Leeuwin, Cape Horn and the Cape of Good Hope-thus qualifying them for a circumnavigation as per international standards.

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Tri-Service jointness in its truest spirit, saying how the officers from the Army, Navy and the Air Force managed to sail together under one flag with a purpose.

He said it is another feat that will inspire coming generations of women to shoulder greater responsibilities in the armed forces.

The women officers further shared the tales of navigating adverse weather and working for months under the sun and enduring hardship for days.

The naval expedition to the arctic ocean by women officers is hailed as another milestone for India’s defense forces as it proves women’s capability and potential.