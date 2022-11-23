Rajasthan: Tantrik pours 50 superglue on naked couple, kills them

A shocking incident took place in the forested area of Kelabavadi in Rajasthan’s Udaipur where a 55-year-old tantrik was arrested for killing a man and a woman. The police found their naked bodies in the forest on November 18, three days after they were killed.

As per the reports, when the investigation began, the police thought it as an honour killing because the caste of the man and the woman were different and the manner in which both were killed. However, the detail of the case turned out to be different after the tantrik was arrested. He accepted and confessed that he murdered the couple.

The couple who have been identified as Rahul Meena and Sonu Kunwar. The man is of 30-year-old and the woman is of 28-year-old.

As per the information, the two were married to separate people. Both their families used to vidit the tantrik at Ichchapoorna Sheshnaag Bhavji Mandir in Bhadavi Gudah. It is being said by the reports that the two of them had met their.

Rahul was allegedly was not in a good term with his wife and they used to fight a lot and the reason might be the extramarital affair of him.

The tantrik is identified as Bhalesh Kumar. As per the information, the tantrik was leaving in that area for more than eight years now. The tantric himself had become close to Sonu,due to which he informed Rahul’s wife about the illicit relationship between Rahul and Sonu.

As soon as Rahul found out that the tantrik had informed his wife about the illicit relationship with Sonu, the two threatened the tantrk to defame him. They even told him that they will file a complaint against him in molestation case.

On November 15, the tantrik called the two of them to a forest and asked them to have sex in front of him. He bought about 50 tubes of superglue and poured them into a bottle. As the report says, the tantric poured the bottle of feviquick over them. Rahul and Sonu were stuck to each other for quite sometime. In their attempts to pull away from each other, their skin started ripping off. Rahul’s private part was separated from his body and Sonu also sustained injuries in her private parts.

According to sources, the tantrik slit the throat of the man and stabbed the woman and fled away from the spot. The police took him in custody and forwarded to the court after he confessed about the murder.