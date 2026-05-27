Rajasthan Sweats as Sriganganagar Records 48.2°C, State’s Highest

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Jaipur: Rajasthan is reeling under an intense heatwave, with Sriganganagar emerging as the state’s hottest district after recording a scorching 48.2°C on Thursday.

Several other parts of the state also saw severe heat, with Pilani touching 47°C, Bikaner 46.6°C, and Phalodi 46.2°C.

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The India Meteorological Department has warned of continued extreme heat in the region over the next few days and has advised residents to take precautions against heat-related illnesses.

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