Rajasthan reports first Covid-19 death

Jaipur, March 26 (IANS) Rajasthan reported the first Covid-19 death, here on Thursday. Narayan Singh, 73, who was on dialysis and suffered from several ailments, passed away in Bhilwara, health officials confirmed.

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said Singh had blood pressure, breathing and kidney malfunction problem. He was on hemodialysis and had suffered brain stroke. He was admitted to Bangad Hospital, the facility where many doctors and staff tested positive for Covid-19 recently, from March 4 to March 11. He was sent home when his condition didn’t improve.

On March 20, when Dr Alok Mittal and other hospital staff of Banged Hospital tested positive for Covid-19, all patients treated in the hospital were traced and screened. Health officials also reached out to Singh when he was found Covid-19 positive, said Sharma.

Health officials, however, said Singh died due to other ailments as he was already in coma after brain stroke and kidney failure.

