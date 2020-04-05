Jaipur: An 82-year-old man from Jaipur became the fifth casualty in Rajasthan due to coronavirus, confirmed health officials here, adding that six new cases have been reported on Sunday taking the total tally to 210 in the state.

The deceased was a resident of Mehro ka rasta chokdi Ram Chandra ji ki Ghat gate, Jaipur. He was admitted on April 4 at medicine unit 3/burn unit, SMS hospital, Jaipur and passed away on April 5 at 12.16 a.m., Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh

Meanwhile, the six new corona cases reported on Saturday include a 40-year male who travelled from Dubai on March 20 to Jaipur, second is a 48-year-old male, who is a Tablighi Jamaat member, and third is another male of the same age, but both are from Jhunjhunu, the fourth is 25-year-old male contact of Tablighi from Bikaner, the fifth and the sixth are 28-year-old and 69-year-old males who are from Dausa and are close contacts of Tablighi, said Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh.

Out of 210, 46 cases are Tablighi members, he added.

Jaipur till date accommodates highest number of corona positive cases which is 56, followed by Bhilwara which has 27 patients, Jhunjhunu 18, Jodhpur and Tonk 17 each, Churu 10, Ajmer, Alwar and Bharatpur 5 each, Udaipur and Bikaner 4 each, Dausa 3, Banswara 2 and Karauli, Dholpur, Pali and Sikar have one each, Pratapgarh has two and Dungarpur has three.

Four deaths have been reported in the state earlier out of which two deceased were from Bhilwara, one from Alwar and one from Bikaner.