Rajasthan: IAF organises first ‘Dronathon-2026’ in Jaisalmer to boost unmanned warfare capabilities from Sep 14 to 16

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Jaisalmer: In line with the national objective of ‘Mission Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and to enhance the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) operational capabilities in the unmanned domain, the IAF is organising its first ‘Dronathon-2026’ in Jaisalmer from September 14 to 16.

The inaugural ceremony of the event was held on Monday at the Pokhran Field Firing Range. Air Marshal and Vice Chief of the Air Staff (VCAS) Ashutosh Dixit was the Chief Guest at the event.

During the inauguration, the Chief Guest unveiled the “IAF Unmanned & Autonomous Systems Roadmap”. The Pokhran Range in Jaisalmer witnessed the evolution of warfare technology, with indigenous UAVs, counter-UAS and one-way attack drones highlighting the significance of drone warfare.

The focus of the event is on drones and technologies designed to counter them rather than fighter jets or missiles. Domestic manufacturers, startups and innovators from across the country are showcasing the capabilities of their Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and counter-UAS technologies.

The Dronathon also aims to establish direct synergy between indigenous companies and the requirements of the armed forces. The event is showcasing new drones as well as evaluating their operational capabilities and combat effectiveness through live demonstrations.

An extensive outreach campaign was conducted with the industry prior to the event, eliciting an enthusiastic response from the defence and technology sectors.

Several companies accepted the Indian Air Force’s invitation and will be conducting live demonstrations of their products and systems at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer during the three-day event.

Addressing the gathering, Air Marshal Premkumar said Dronathon 2026 is not merely a technology exhibition but an effort by the Indian Air Force to engage directly with industry, startups and innovators, understand what they are developing and assess how these platforms operate under realistic operational conditions.

He said the event is aimed at understanding how technology can translate into operational capability and how the Indian Air Force and Indian industry can work together to achieve that objective.

“The character of warfare is changing rapidly. Unmanned and autonomous systems which were once niche capabilities are becoming an important component of modern air operations, not as a replacement for the manned capability but to team with it and thereby creating additional options for the commander to increase the reach, persistence, responsiveness and flexibility to enhance the efficacy of air operations in future battles,” he said.

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“Operation Sindoor highlighted the significance of drone warfare through the use of indigenous UAVs, counter-UAS systems, and one-way attack drones; the focus here is not on fighter jets or missiles, but on drones and the technology to counter them,” he further added.

He said the IAF has a clear requirement and wants its industry partners to understand the operational challenges faced by the user on the battlefield.

He said the armament ranges provide an opportunity for promising systems to be evaluated under realistic conditions, learn from the results and refine their products.

Another aspect being demonstrated during Dronathon 2026 is unmanned traffic or UTM and its management.

Air Marshal Premkumar said that according to the Union War Book, the air defence of the country lies with the Indian Air Force.

He said that as the number of drones operating in Indian airspace grows, two objectives have to be achieved simultaneously, enabling legitimate drone operations while ensuring that unauthorised or rogue drones do not compromise the safety and security of the airspace.

He said the Indian Air Force has pioneered a one-of-a-kind solution for UTM of UAS and that a demonstration of multimode UTM capability for manned systems had been witnessed.

“As the number of drones operating in the Indian airspace increases, we need an ecosystem that can enable legitimate UAS operations while simultaneously addressing the challenge posed by rogue or unauthorised drones,” he said.

He said Dronathon 2026 is not the destination but a beginning and a mechanism through which the user and the developer can learn from each other. He further said the second edition will follow in about six months’ time.

(Source: ANI)