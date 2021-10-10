Rajasthan girl becomes ‘British High Commissioner’ for a day

Jaipur: Aditi Maheshwari, 21, from Rajasthan’s Chittaurgarh district, aspiring to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), became the British High Commissioner to India for a day by winning the ‘High Commissioner for the Day’ contest.

The event is organised annually since 2017 to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11, the British High Commission said in a release.

“Aditi experienced a broad variety of diplomatic activities on Friday as the UK’s top diplomat in India,” the release said.

She is the fifth winner of the India edition of the competition organised to empower the next generation of women as leaders and trail-blazers.

Maheshwari is pursuing her Bachelor’s in Physical Science from the University of Delhi’s Miranda House College.

Aditi had a hectic day observing the India-UK Energy for Growth Dialogue alongside Ministers Raj Kumar Singh and Kwasi Kwarteng.

“She met the beneficiaries of a leadership programme for aspiring female politicians funded by the Chevening Alumni Programme Fund, climate experts from the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), and young leaders from the not-for-profit Global Youth,” the British High Commission said.

Aditi’s packed day also included a hands-on demonstration of the I-PACE – Jaguar’s zero-emissions, all-electric performance SUV to be used by world leaders at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow next month.

Aditi, speaking on the occasion, said she had applied for the competition last year as well and was “really pleased” that she got the opportunity.

(IANS)