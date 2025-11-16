Five killed, 14 injured as truck and tempo carrying devoees collised in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur

Advertisement

Jodhpur: At least five people were killed and 14 others sustained injuries after a trailer truck and a tempo carrying devotees collided near Khari Beri village on NH-125 in Jodhpur on Saturday, officials said.

The injured have been admitted to MDM Hospital in Jodhpur for treatment.

Superintendent of MDM Hospital, Dr Vikas Kumar, said that three victims were brought dead to the hospital, while 14 injured patients are currently undergoing treatment.

Among the injured, one has a serious abdominal injury, one has a chest injury, one has a head injury, and the rest are stable.

Speaking to the reporters, Vikas Kumar said, “Later, around 7:00 a.m., we learned that a tempo and a truck collided, resulting in a fire. There are 17 patients in total: 3 patients are brought dead, and 14 are receiving treatment. Among them, one is ill, one has an abdominal injury, one has a chest injury, and one has a head injury, while the rest are stable with normal vitals…”

He further said that they received calls from local authorities and officials shortly after the incident. “We received calls from Gajendra Singh Shekhawat’s office, the Collector’s office, and other places, which allowed us to arrive early… Since then, no additional casualties have occurred,” he added.

Further information on the incident is still awaited.

