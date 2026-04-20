Rajasthan: Fire breaks out at Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex in Balotra

A fire accident took place at Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex at Balotra and Firefighters have reportedly arrived at the spot to control the fire.

By Vaishnavi Verma
fire accident in balotra rajasthan
Photo: ANI/X

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Jaipur: A fire accident took place at Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex in Pachpadra of Balotra in Rajasthan

As per reports, Firefighters have reportedly arrived at the spot to control the fire.

No casualties are reported till now.

More details awaited.

Another fire accident took place in Gurugram, Haryana in a packaging company.

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fire services rushed to the spot to control the blaze and the fire has been brought under control.

Watch the video here:

Also Read: Fire breaks out in packaging company on Basai Road in Gurugram, no casualties reported

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