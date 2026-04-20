Rajasthan: Fire breaks out at Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex in Balotra

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Jaipur: A fire accident took place at Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex in Pachpadra of Balotra in Rajasthan

As per reports, Firefighters have reportedly arrived at the spot to control the fire.

No casualties are reported till now.

More details awaited.

Another fire accident took place in Gurugram, Haryana in a packaging company.

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fire services rushed to the spot to control the blaze and the fire has been brought under control.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Fire broke out at Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex at Pachpadra in Balotra. Firefighters have arrived at the refinery to control the fire. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/q7ztFGVbAA — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2026