Rajasthan DGP Rajeev Kumar Sharma Casts Vote in Civic Polls, Says Voting Peaceful Across Districts

Advertisement

Ajmer: Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar Sharma exercised his franchise for the ongoing municipal elections in Jaipur on Friday, highlighting comprehensive security deployments and continuous patrols to safeguard the electoral process.

Talking to reporters, the DGP urged all citizens to participate and exercise their democratic rights.

He said, “I appeal to all citizens to exercise their voting rights… I also urge police officials to maintain order so that every citizen can cast their vote in a peaceful manner… Every district is equipped with a larger police force, and mobile units have been deployed… Reserve forces have also been arranged… police parties are continuously patrolling… As of now, reports indicate that elections are proceeding peacefully everywhere.”

Police and district authorities in Ajmer, Rajasthan, have intensified security arrangements and deployed additional personnel at sensitive booths to ensure the ongoing Rajasthan municipal corporation elections proceed peacefully.

Speaking to ANI, Rajasthan Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Kumar outlined the security strategy, emphasising that guaranteeing a smooth, hassle-free voting process while fully complying with Election Commission guidelines is a collective priority for the administration.

He said, “It is the collective endeavour of the police and the administration to ensure that the election takes place in a peaceful and free atmosphere. We are striving to ensure that voters face no difficulties while simultaneously ensuring full compliance with the Election Commission’s directives; the police and administration are fully alert.”

He noted that security teams are carrying out continuous patrols across the district to safeguard public order without causing inconvenience to ordinary citizens.

“We are conducting continuous patrols to maintain law and order while ensuring that the general public faces no inconvenience… Regarding sensitive polling stations, additional security personnel have been deployed. Senior officers are also making regular rounds, and our aim is to ensure that no untoward incident occurs and that the ordinary voter faces no problem,” ASP Rajesh Kumar said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the Congress seeks to strengthen the democratic system as he cast his vote in the second and final phase of the Rajasthan Urban Local Body Elections 2026, expressing hope that the party would win by a huge margin.

Advertisement

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde also arrived at the polling station near the Keshav Nagar Community Centre to cast his vote in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation election.

“I feel there is great enthusiasm among the people, and everyone wants to exercise their fundamental right. I believe it is essential because while we often complain later that things aren’t right, criticising this or that, we often fail to show up or cast our votes when the time actually comes. So, I think it is crucial to cast your vote; you must go and vote,” Diya Kumari said.”

Once that is done, it is certainly the government’s and the administration’s job to work for you and resolve your issues. However, today is a very important day for voting across Rajasthan, so through this platform, I would like to appeal to everyone to go out and cast their vote,” she added.

Polling for the second and final phase of the Rajasthan Urban Local Body Elections 2026 commenced on Friday morning, with voting underway across six municipal corporations, 20 municipal councils and 121 municipalities.

In Jodhpur city, around 7.12 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. A total of 729 polling booths have been established, with 385 candidates in the fray. Polling is also underway in Udaipur, where councillors for the Municipal Corporation and two Municipal Councils are being elected.

Polling is being held from 7 am to 6 pm across 147 municipal bodies, comprising six municipal corporations, 20 municipal councils and 121 municipalities, according to State Election Commissioner Rajeshwar Singh.

A total of 18,266 candidates are contesting the elections, with an estimated 87.60 lakh voters eligible to participate.

The counting of votes is scheduled for September 14.

(ANI)