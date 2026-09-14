Rajasthan Civic poll results 2026: Counting begins across state

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Rajasthan: Vote counting for Rajasthan’s 2026 urban local body elections began on Monday, with results being declared across 309 civic bodies, including Jaipur’s 150 municipal corporation wards.

Counting of votes for the Rajasthan urban local body elections began on Monday, September 14, with the results expected to determine the political balance across the state’s municipal bodies.

In Jaipur, counting for all 150 municipal corporation wards is being conducted at the Shri Bhawani Niketan College of Pharmacy on Sikar Road.

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The elections covered 309 urban local bodies and 10,167 wards, with 38,889 candidates in the fray. Voting was held in two phases on September 9 and 11.

Overall turnout stood at around 72.95%, with 76.41% recorded in the first phase and about 70.68% in the second.

The counting is taking place ward-wise across 15 rooms with 150 tables.