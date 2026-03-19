Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma inaugurates 207 new buses in Jaipur

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Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma inaugurated 207 new buses at the Heerapura Bus Terminal on Ajmer Road, Jaipur today.

The inauguration event was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa.

The 207 news buses consist of 79 non-AC buses and 28 AC buses, with it in the process to improve both long-distance and intercity travel. The government wants to provide convenience to the citizens and also aims to modernize the transportation facilities in the state.

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Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma inaugurates 207 new roadways buses at the Heerapura Bus Terminal on Ajmer Road, Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/MJvXmNY1fe — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2026

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