Rajasthan brothers give dowry of Rs 8 crore during sister’s big fat wedding

Jaipur: Four brothers in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district reportedly gave a dowry of Rs 8 crore and 31 lahks during their sister’s big fat wedding on Sunday.

According to reports, the four brothers Arjun Ram Meharia, Bhagirath Meharia, Umaid ji Meharia, and Prahlad Meharia of Dhingsara village in the district reportedly paid the massive dowry for the wedding of their sister Bhanwari Devi on March 26.

According to a report of ETV Bharat, the dowry included Rs 2.21 crore cash, 100 bighas of land worth Rs 4 crore, 1 bigha land at Gudha Bhagwandas village worth Rs 50 lakh, over 1 kg of gold priced at 71 lahks, and 14 kg of silver worth Rs 9.8 lakh. Additionally, the brothers also gave a tractor of Rs 7 lakh to their sisters.