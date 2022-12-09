Rajasthan: 5 dead, multiple injured due to cylinder blast at wedding celebration

Jodhpur: Five people died and around 50 were injured in a fire caused by a cylinder explosion in a village in the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan, police said. The incident occurred at a house in Shergarh sub-division’s Bhungra village where guests had gathered for a wedding.

A portion of the house also collapsed due to the impact of the blast that occurred on Thursday afternoon. Officials have stated that some of the injured sustained 80 to 100 per cent burns. Two children, Ratan Singh (5) and Khushboo (4), died on the spot.

The victims were rushed to the local hospital for treatment. District Collector Himanshu Gupta informed that 42 people out of the 60 injured were being treated at the MGH hospital.

“It’s a very serious accident. 42 people out of the 60 injured were referred to MGH hospital. Treatment is going on,” Gupta was quoted saying by a popular news agency.

The death toll rose to five as another burn victim succumbed to injuries.

According to reports, guests had gathered at the house of bridegroom Surendra Singh and food was being prepared for them. A cooking gas cylinder kept in the store room of the house caught fire following a leak and exploded, said Jodhpur (Rural) Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kayal.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, and Union minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed their condolences over the loss of lives and directed officials to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.