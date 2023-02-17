Rajasthan: 4 killed after gas tanker collided with truck in Ajmer
Ajmer: Four people were killed after a gas tanker collided with a truck on a national highway in Ajmer of Rajasthan last night.
The Beawar police confirmed the incident in Ajmer.
