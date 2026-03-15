Rain and thunderstorms hit Delhi-NCR; weather department issues two-day orange alert

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New Delhi: Weather conditions changed over Delhi-NCR at the start of Sunday morning, with some parts of the New Delhi area receiving light rain and rumbling thunder. The abrupt shift brought a momentary relief from the steamy weather, which had been building over the past week.

The India Meteorological Department has provided an orange alert to the capital area for the next two days. The caution represents increased chances of thunderstorms, lightning, and severe surface winds as well as rain spells.

Several regions, including Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, noted light rain and strong gusts. The precipitation resulted in a lower temperature in the mornings and overcast skies in multiple neighbourhoods.

According to the meteorologists, the thunderstorms and the rainfall are connected to an active western disturbance influencing north India. These systems usually introduce moisture and turbulent atmospheres and cause showers and storms within the plains.

The weather is forecasted to have a cloud cover and rain in intervals, and therefore, the temperature in the day should not be as hot as it has been in the past few days. The weather authorities have also advised people to exercise caution when it comes to lightning strikes and unpredictable gusts of wind during the evening thunderstorm.

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Authorities have urged commuters to remain vigilant due to the unpredictable weather conditions in the next two days.

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#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of the national capital. (Visuals from Pandit Pant Marg) pic.twitter.com/xicQKSN43u — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2026