Railways to temporarily augment New Delhi-Katra special trains with additional coaches amid summer rush

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Jammu: To cater to the high demand received from Jammu Division and to ensure smooth management of the heavy additional passenger rush on the route, Railways has been decided to temporarily augment Special Train No 04081/04082 running between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra with one additional sleeper coach.

Details of coach augmentation and days of operation of the train are as follows: Train No 04081 (New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra) departs from New Delhi every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and has been provided with one additional Sleeper Class coach for the period from May 22 to 27, said a release.

Train No 04082 (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi) operates every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and similarly has been augmented with one additional Sleeper Class coach for the period from May 23 to 28.

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Commenting on the additional coach facility in the train, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu, Uchit Singhal stated, “The total capacity of the train will now increase to 22 coaches, which will enable hundreds of additional passengers to avail confirmed tickets daily. Along with this, we are also closely monitoring our other important and prestigious ‘Premium Trains’ passing through Jammu Division, such as the New Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express and the Jammu Tawi-Sealdah Express.”

“Additional coaches are also added to these trains from time to time to ensure the highest standards of passenger amenities and safety. Our endeavour is to ensure that no passenger travelling to or from Jammu faces any inconvenience during their journey,” Singhal further said.

(ANI)