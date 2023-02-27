Railways shares video of how Train cleaning system modernised over the years: Watch

The dirty exterior of the trains in Indian Railways has become the point of discussion with many passengers complaint about it. A few years ago the train cleaning system was manual. Yet, as of now the cleaning system has been modernised while now a system with latest technology has been used. No doubt, this change is many fold useful than the earlier style.

Railways Ministry took to twitter and shared a short video that depicted the cleaning system that was used a few years ago and the present highly technically sound system.

As we can see in the video, in the earlier days a man was cleaning the exterior of the bogie with a piece of cloth and water. Yet, lower part of the video shows the automatic railway coach washing plant that is being used these days. The train is seen running on the track along a group of scrubbers from where water is getting sprinkled and as a result the exterior portion of the coach is getting properly cleaned.

“From hand press to systematic switch,” reads the caption of the video.

From hand press to systematic switch. pic.twitter.com/J9jaTnmUrJ — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 26, 2023

And the video has also a matching background music that completes synchronises with the visual.

The video has so far earned 16.9k likes, 1788 retweets, and 72 quote tweets.

And the tweet earned a lot of comments. We can see mixed reactions in the comment box from the netizens as well as Railways users.

Do you have any machines to long running trains for cleaning inside the boggy? After 8 hrs train journey the boggy would be trash and cant travel with bad smells. pls consider inside the cleanliness also mandatory for travel, commented a user, a user replied.

One Humble request to Railways ,There are lots kids less than 2 years are travel on railways ,They may need warm milk to drink. Can you please add milk option for children in menu of your IRCTC e-catering, said a comment.

It’s extremely impressive, appreciated a user.

Dear sir agar aap Ayesha karoge to aam Admi kya krenge, Ghar me jhadu mareg kya, a user said.

Worth welcoming the move. Good stuff has to be appreciated, another user appreciated.

Ohh wow!! Sir kindly make a system so that the trains may run on time. My train is running late by 2 hours, said a user.