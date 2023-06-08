No more train accidents! Watch how ‘Kavach’ prevents mishaps on rail track

Indian Railway has recently introduced a technology that is built to prevent accidents on the rail track. On Friday, a live test of this technology called Kavach, an Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system developed by the Indian Railways, was conducted and the process lived up to its name as it successfully prevented a potential collision on the track.

Built with the goal of zero accidents, Kavach is an anti-collision technology that can prevent any two locomotives from colliding on extreme terms.

The test conducted on March 2022 had Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw onboard with the driver of the train along with other officials.

A 31-second clip shared on Twitter by Ashwini showcases the successful test of the anti-collision system. According to the mechanism, a signal is passed at danger (SPAD) or when a train passes a stop signal albeit not being allowed to do so. At this point, Kavach activates and takes control over the speed of the train by an automatic application of brakes in case the loco pilot fails to do so.

Moreover, Kavach also passed the rear-end collision testing, auto whistle test as well as loop-line crossing test.

Watch Video Here:

Kavach was announced as a part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the 2022 union Budget. Around 2,000 km of the rail network is planned to be brought under the ingenuously built Kavach for safety and capacity augmentation in 2022-23.

Initially, Kavach was planned to be implemented on Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi Howrah corridors as a part of the Mission Raftar project for the raising of speeds to 160kmph.