New Delhi: Indian Railways has announced to run 80 (40 pairs) of special trains starting from September 12, 2020. Reservation of tickets for these trains will start from September, 10, informed Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman of Indian Railway Board.

“We have decided to operate 80 more special trains from September 12 and reservations for these will open on September 10,” he said while addressing a virtual press conference here.

Earlier, Indian Railways had declared about its plan to run 100 more trains. The Railways suspended operation of its trains following the nationwide lockdown from March 25 in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

Later Shramik special trains services started from 1st of May mainly for the workers who were stranded in other states due to lock down. The Railways launched 15 pairs of special air-Conditioned trains from May 12 and 100 pairs of time-tabled special trains from June 1.

The central government has also declared to resume the metro train services from 7th of September.

Hence, besides the 230 trains operating as of now, the Indian Railways has decided to operate the 80 more trains from September 12.

The Chairman also said that the national transporter will monitor special trains and wherever there is demand for a train or the waiting list is long, the Railways will run a clone train.

As for running trains for candidates appearing in various exams across the country, Yadav said: “We will run trains whenever there is request from the state governments for exams and other such purposes.”

On a question about the Supreme Court order to remove about 48,000 shanties along the tracks in the national capital within three months, Yadav said: “Immediate action for removing garbage along the tracks will be taken jointly by the Delhi government and the Railways in accordance with the top court’s orders.”

(With inputs from IANS)