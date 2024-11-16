Railway Board directs zones to lodge FIRs against reel creators threatening rail safety

New Delhi: The Railway Board has instructed all zones to file FIRs against reel creators who pose threats to rail safety or inconvenience passengers. This comes after recent incidents in which youths, most of whom were youngsters, compromised rail safety by shooting stunt videos on tracks and in moving trains.

When it comes to reels, people do not even hesitate to cross limits and put hundreds of passengers at risk by risking their own lives. Viral videos show killing in train accidents while taking selfies; otherwise, one does not know the coverage area of the train and kills many people on the spot after being hit.

The officials of the Railway Board have issued strict instructions to the Railway Protection Force and the Government Railway Police to adopt a “zero tolerance” policy against the reel makers who are violating the norms.

A recent report is available that the RPF has registered a case against a man for trying a stunt on the railway tracks by driving the Mahindra Thar SUV between the stations of Kanakpura and Dhanakya in the Jaipur division. A loco pilot stopped the goods train at a safe distance after he saw the SUV stuck on the tracks. It’s suspected that the man did this for social media post.

Another recent case was when students raised slogans at Vyasarpadi Jeeva railway station, and one even tried to climb on top of the train. The police initiated an inquiry and filed a case.

The Railway Board is handing all such cases very strictly, which gets viral videos. The officers here lay importance on safety and warn youth against any kind of reckless nature.