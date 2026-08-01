Rail services hit as Assam tracks collapse

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Assam: Floods have wreaked havoc in Assam, damaging several sections of the railways where parts of the railway tracks have been washed away by swollen waters in the Tinsukia division of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), badly affecting the services in the eastern region of the state.

Railway authorities informed that the sabotage happened due to the floods which badly hit Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat districts on July 19 after heavy rainfall in those areas.

Engineers and staff are working on war footing round the clock to repair the damage under the active supervision of senior railway officials.

The restoration work is underway at the collapsed embankment between Simulguri Junction and Lakwa station in Charaideo district where the floods eroded the railway line.

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The railway tracks were washed off by the angry floods that have led to heavy disruption.

Additional trains have been placed to facilitate train mobility while the damaged sections are being restored at the earliest using heavy machineries and additional men.

While the government continues to carry out relief and rescue works in Assam after widespread disruptions, its focus have now been moved to rehabilition work.