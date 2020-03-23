Rahul pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev

By Suvrakanta Parida

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tribute to freedom fighters Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on their death anniversaries that is commemorated as ‘Shaheed Diwas.

“Tributes on the martyrdom day of Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji, Rajguru ji, and Sukhdev ji who sacrificed their lives for the independence of the country,” he tweeted in Hindi.

The three revolutionaries were hanged to death in Lahore jail on March 23, 1931 by the British. The day is now commemorated as Shaheed Diwas or Sarvodaya Day as a tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru.

IANS

