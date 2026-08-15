Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Kharge skips Red Fort Independence Day event for second year

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New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have skipped the Independence Day event for the second consecutive time at the Red Fort today.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was invited to the event and had also informed about his seating arrangement, which was after Union Cabinet ministers.

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Both the leaders’ absence comes after the controversy that took place at Independence day in the year 2024 over Rahul Gandhi’s seating. He was made to sit in the later row and objection regarding the arrangement was also made as he was the leader of the opposition party.

However, the leaders haven’t revealed a detailed reason for their absence at the 80th Independence Day at the Red Fort, New Delhi.