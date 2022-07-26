Rahul Gandhi detained by Delhi Police

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Tuesday detained by the Delhi Police after he sat in protest with other parliamentarians against the Central government in between Parliament house and Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Reportedly, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, arrived at the Enforcement Directorate’s Delhi office this afternoon for questioning in an alleged money laundering case linked to National Herald newspaper.

After questioning began, Rahul Gandhi led a march of Congress MPs from parliament to the Rashtrapati Bhawan in protest against alleged misuse of central agencies to target opposition leaders.

She was last questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday for nearly two hours, amid strong protests by Congress leaders.

The police have deployed a huge force and barricaded the entire 1-km stretch between her home and the Enforcement Directorate’s office in central Delhi’s Vidyut Lane.

(With inputs from IANS)