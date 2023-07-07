Rahul Gandhi defamation case: Gujarat HC rejects plea against his conviction

Ahemdabad: The Gujarat High Court pronounced its verdict on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark.

Rahul Gandhi will not be able to contest elections or seek revocation of the suspension of his status as a Member of Parliament (MP). He can appeal the High Court order in Supreme Court.

Gujarat High Court says that the Trial Court conviction order is proper, there is no need to interfere with the said order. Therefore, the application is dismissed. The Court further noted that at least 10 criminal cases are pending against Rahul Gandhi.

“Even after the present case, some more cases filed against him. One such is filed by the grandson of Veer Savarkar. In any way, the conviction would not result in any injustice,” said the high court, requesting the sessions court to decide Gandhi’s appeal on merits as early as possible.

The defamation case, which dates back to the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign, revolves around Gandhi’s comment, “How come all thieves have the common surname Modi.” This remark was interpreted as an attempt to draw an implicit connection between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi.

Gandhi’s counsel, in a hearing held on April 29, had argued that his client could lose his Lok Sabha seat “permanently and irreversibly” given that the offence carried a maximum punishment of two years.

The lawyer further contended that such a loss would result in “very serious additional irreversible consequence to the person and the constituency he represents.”

Earlier in May this year, the Gujarat High Court had reserved its order on Gandhi’s plea for a stay on his conviction in this defamation case.

(With Agency Inputs)