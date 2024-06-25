Rahul Gandhi appointed LoP in Lok Sabha: Congress general secretary KC Venugopal

Rahul Gandhi appointed LoP in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi has reportedly been appointed as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha. It was informed by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.

“Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been appointed as the LoP in the Lok Sabha, says Congress general secretary KC Venugopal,” ANI wrote in an X post today. And the post has earned a number of interesting comments.

“I feel bad for him as leader of opposition he would have to give impromptu replies, something he has no idea about,” commented an X user.

“GOOD NEWS FOR BJP,” commented another user.

“Very good, now he will not be able to remain absent from the Lok Sabha. Along with this, he will also have some knowledge of the Constitution and the proceedings of the Lok Sabha,” commented another user.

