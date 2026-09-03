Raghav Chadha’s name missing from Punjab draft voter rolls, sparks AAP-BJP row

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New Delhi: BJP MP Raghav Chadha’s name “permanently shifted” in draft voter list.

Political fight ensuesBJP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha’s name has been marked as “permanently shifted” in Punjab’s draft electoral rolls, raising the political stakes once again with the Aam Aadmi Party.

Chadha, whose voter ID is registered at a Mohali address, said the move was a “politically motivated vendetta”.

The draft lists aren’t final and he is pursuing the claims and objections route to restore his name.

He stated this, while pointing out Election Commission guidelines which allow inclusion of names of public representatives on draft lists where voters are flagged for verification.

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Slamming the accusations, AAP said the Special Intensive Revision is carried out by the Election Commission and the Punjab government has no bearing on the names that are to be added or removed.

The party had also claimed Chadha had tried to get his voter registration moved from Punjab to Delhi using a backdated process, which he had denied.

As many as 20.66 lakh names have been removed from Punjab’s draft electoral roll under the ongoing revision.

While the process of filing claims and objections is underway till September 12, the final electoral roll will be published in October.

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