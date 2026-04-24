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New-Delhi: Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak join BJP in presence of party chief Nitin Nabin in New-Delhi on Friday.

Earlier today, Raghav Chadha, along with other Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MPs, quit the Aam Aadmi Party.

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Chadha, while announcing the decision, said that the two-third members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha are merging themselves with the BJP, thus exercising the provisions of the Constitution of India.

Apart from Chadha, the six other AAP MPs merging with the BJP include Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney and Swati Maliwal. “They have signed and this morning we submitted the signed letter and documents to the Rajya Sabha chairman,” Chadha said at a press conference.