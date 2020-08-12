Mizoram govt caps fuel to vehicle
Representative image

Quantity of fuel that can be purchased per vehicle capped

By KalingaTV Bureau

The quantity of fuel that can be purchased per vehicle has been capped. The said State government reportedly issued the order in this matter as the state’s stock was running out due to restrictions imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mizoram State government reportedly announced about it due to shortage of fuel in many petrol pumps of the State. The scarcity was caused as oil tankers were stranded due to announcement of containment zone in different places.

As per the order, 3 litres of fuel was allowed for scooters, 5 litres for other two-wheelers, 10 litres for light motor vehicles (LMV), 20 litres for maxicabs, pickup trucks, mini trucks, Gypsys and trucks, and 100 litres for city buses and medium trucks.

However, the vehicles carrying essential commodities including rice bags will be allowed to get fuel as per their requirement.

