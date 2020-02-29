PWD, EDMC deploy cranes to clear streets in NE Delhi

New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Saturday deployed several big cranes and bulldozers to clear the streets in the violence hit northeast Delhi.

Several cranes and bulldozers in Jafarabad, Bhajanpura, Chandbagh, Khajuri Khas, Brijpuri, Shiv Vihar, Maujpur and Karawal Nagar were pressed into action to remove the burnt debris of vehicles from the streets.

The EDMC and PWD workers were also seen cleaning the roads as at number of places the bricks, shattered glasses, furniture, household things were strewn on the streets.

The EDMC also deployed the water sprinkler vehicles to settle down the dust and ashes on the violence hit streets.

In one of the deadliest violence in decades in Delhi earlier this week, at least 41 people have died while over 260 are injured.

Even as most of the shops opened on Saturday in the violence hit areas, normalcy is yet to return.

Heavy deployment of police, para military and the Rapid Action Police Force was visible in the affectecd areas.

While people and families, who had fled due to riots have not yet returned to their homes.

Many of the families, fleeing the violence hit areas, wished not to speak to media sensing danger and said that they were returning to their native places in different states or going to the homes of their relatives in the city.

A total 148 cases have been registered out of which 25 FIRs are under Arms Act. “A total 630 people have been arrested/detained and Special Investigation Team has started probe into the matter,” said Special Commissioner of Police S.N. Shrivastava.

Around 80 odd houses, more than 100 shops, five schools, petrol pumps gutted have been tabulated so far.

The violence started on February 23 when clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters turned violent.