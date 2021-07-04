Pushkar Singh Dhami takes oath as the 11th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand at a programme held in Raj Bhawan, Dehradun on Sunday.

Several other BJP MLAs like Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Bansidhar Bhagat, Yashpal Arya Chuphal, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat, Rekha Arya, Yatishwaranand and Ganesh Joshi sworn-in as ministers in the new State Cabinet.

Pushkar Singh Dhami, aged 45 years, started his political career in 1990. He was elected as MLA from Khatima constituency in Uttrakhand Assembly election in 2012. He was re-elected as the MLA from the constituency in 2017 Uttrakhand Assembly election.

Dhami becomes the third Chief Minister of the hilly state in last 6 months.

(With inputs from ANI)