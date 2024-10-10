Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express gets bomb scare, halted for 4 hours

New Delhi: Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express gets bomb scare, GRP halt train and conduct through search for 4 hours on Thursday. There were threats to blow up the Puri-New Delhi Express.

Railways had been alerted after receiving threats. It has been reported that some suspected terrorists were traveling in the Express with explosives. After the threat was received, the train was stopped for more than four hours at Tundla station in Uttar Pradesh and checked. After checking from 2:30 pm to 6:00 am, nothing suspicious was found in the train.

However, according to an official of Prayagraj Railway Division, from around 2:30 pm all the passengers in all the coaches of the train were asked to step out and everything was checked with the help of metal detector and dog squad, but nothing was found.

The investigation was started after X-ray information was obtained about suspected explosives being transported in the train. But it is found to be a rumour. The Railways asked the passengers to travel without fear. It is worth noting that there was a threat to bomb Jaipur Airport in Rajasthan. Then came an email from the CISF. After immediate investigation, it was found to be a rumour.