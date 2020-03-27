Amarinder Singh
Photo Credit: IANS

Punjab’s first Coronavirus Patient tests negative says CM Amrinder Singh

By IANS
50

Chandigarh:  Punjab’s first coronavirus patient, who returned from Italy and undergoing treatment in a government hospital, has tested negative and will be discharged on Friday, said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

“Happy to share that our first case of COVID admitted to Government Medical College Amritsar has successfully recovered & tested negative,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

“The patient will be discharged today. It’s a great moment for us. I am sure we will win this War Against #Covid19,” he added.

The state on March 9 tested the first positive case for the coronavirus.

Related News

Coronavirus Effect: Loan EMI Relaxation For 3 Months By RBI

5 New COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, total reaches 130

Drones to Power Fight Against Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh

Coronavirus toll crosses 700 in India says Health Ministry

The man returned to Amritsar from Milan via Delhi on March 4 along with his two family members.

The patient belongs to Hoshiarpur town and has been hospitalised Government Medical College in Amritsar along with his son.

A total of 33 patients in Punjab tested positive till Thursday with one death last week of Baldev Singh, 70, who had a travel history to Germany via Italy.

A trail of coronavirus community spread to 22 people related to Baldev Singh of S.B.S. Nagar district from where 18 people tested positive, all belonging to his family.

You might also like
Nation

Coronavirus Effect: Loan EMI Relaxation For 3 Months By RBI

Nation

5 New COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, total reaches 130

Nation

Drones to Power Fight Against Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh

Nation

Coronavirus toll crosses 700 in India says Health Ministry

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.