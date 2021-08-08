Punjab: Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera shot dead in Mohali

Chandigarh:Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera was shot dead in broad day light in Mohali on Saturday.The chilling murder was caught on camera.

Two armed men fired around 20 bullets at the leader in Sector 71, killing him on the spot.

In the video, the victim was seen running away from the spot when two men fired at him. The four assailants were waiting in a car parked near the victim’s vehicle.

As the victim came out from an office of a property consultant in a posh market and was about to sit in his SUV, the assailants fired at him. The victim came out of the vehicle and started running to save himself from the bullets. The attackers, all wearing caps and face masks, managed to flee the spot in a car after the daring shooutout public.

Mr Middukhera was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the police added.

Police are scanning the CCTV footage from the area. SSP Satinder Singh and the DSP rushed to the spot.

Middukhera was a student leader and was once president of Student Organisation of Punjab University (SOPU) in Punjab University in Chandigarh. Later, he joined the Shiromani Akali Dal student wing — Student Organisation of India (SOI).

(Input from IANS)