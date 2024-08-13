Punjab woman claims ‘toxic’ boss fires her over Raksha Bandhan leave

New Delhi: A woman from Punjab recently claimed that her boss fired her because she stood up for protecting the rights of employees for the Raksha Bandhan festival. She took to LinkedIn and wrote about this.

The woman, who was an HR in the said company said in the LinkedIn post that the company wanted to cut seven days of the salary for those who would take off on August 19, Raksha Bandhan.

“…If anyone wants a toxic boss then only he/she can join ….” She wrote in the post.

However, after the woman posted her ordeal on social media, the company also hit back and refuted her claim. Rather, the company maintained that the woman was fired from her position as an HR because of her incompetence.

Social media users mostly supported the woman and suggested what she should do at this juncture.