Punjab withdraws Raghav Chadha’s Z+ cover, Centre gives Z security
After AAP removed Raghav Chadha as the party's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, the Punjab government withdrew the Z+ category security cover
New-Delhi: After the Aam Aadmi Party removed Raghav Chadha as the party’s deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, the Punjab government today withdrew the Z+ category security cover provided to the MP.
The withdrawal was being seen as significant given the ongoing tensions between Chadha and the AAP leadership.
Centre has now provided Z category security cover by the Centre based on an existing threat perception, according to sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The decision follows a threat assessment report prepared by the Intelligence Bureau.
The Delhi Police has been instructed to provide immediate security cover to Chadha until the central arrangement is formally put in place.