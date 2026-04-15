Punjab withdraws Raghav Chadha’s Z+ cover, Centre gives Z security

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New-Delhi: After the Aam Aadmi Party removed Raghav Chadha as the party’s deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, the Punjab government today withdrew the Z+ category security cover provided to the MP.

The withdrawal was being seen as significant given the ongoing tensions between Chadha and the AAP leadership.

Centre has now provided Z category security cover by the Centre based on an existing threat perception, according to sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

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The decision follows a threat assessment report prepared by the Intelligence Bureau.

The Delhi Police has been instructed to provide immediate security cover to Chadha until the central arrangement is formally put in place.

Also Read: AAP Removes Raghav Chadha From Post Of Deputy Leader Of Rajya Sabha