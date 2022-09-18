8 girls suicide in university in punjab
Punjab: Ruckus in University for making objectionable videos of women hostelers, multiple suicide reported

By IANS

Chandigarh: A woman hosteler of a private university in Punjab’s Mohali was arrested on Sunday for making objectionable videos on her phone of at least eight fellow hosteler while taking bath.

She illegally sent the nude images and videos to a male friend in Shimla, resulting in the footage being circulated online.

As students came to know that their photos went viral, there was a ruckus at Chandigarh University in Mohali overnight with crowds of hostelers staging a massive protest. Students shouted slogans: ‘We want justice’.

Reports say that eight students living in the hostel attempted suicide when they saw their video on the Internet. They have been taken to different hospitals.

Also, the college management is pressurizing the students to not report the matter to the police.

Woman students said that they brought the matter to the notice of the university authorities earlier several times but no action was initiated.

During the protest, police had to cane-charge students to disperse them.

