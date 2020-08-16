Gurpreet Singh Kangar
Representational Image

Punjab Revenue Minister tests Covid-19 positive

By IANS

Chandigarh: Punjab Revenue Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar on Sunday tested positive for the novel coronavirus, doctors said.

He hoisted the national flag on Independence Day and in Mansa town a day earlier.

The Minister complained of a sore throat, after which he was tested for coronavirus.

Kangar told the media over the phone that his condition is stable and is undergoing treatment at his residence.

Earlier, two Congress legislators and Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa had tested positive for the virus.

You might also like
Nation

India records 63,489 new coronavirus cases, 944 more fatalities

Nation

Mata Vaishno Devi temple reopens for devotees after 4 months

Business

Check Petrol And Diesel Rates On Sunday In Bhubaneswar

Business

Gold Prices On Sunday Declines Marginally In Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7