Chandigarh: Punjab Revenue Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar on Sunday tested positive for the novel coronavirus, doctors said.

He hoisted the national flag on Independence Day and in Mansa town a day earlier.

The Minister complained of a sore throat, after which he was tested for coronavirus.

Kangar told the media over the phone that his condition is stable and is undergoing treatment at his residence.

Earlier, two Congress legislators and Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa had tested positive for the virus.