Punjab cop blocks road, protests against senior officers for corruption

Punjab: Vehicular movement on a highway in Jalandhar, Punjab, came to a standstill due to an unusual scene on Saturday. A video has gone viral, capturing a police protesting “corruption” and alleged inaction against criminals by his colleagues. The jaw-dropping demonstration took place while the officer was on duty, causing a traffic jam on the highway to Pathankot.

In the video, the home guard personnel can be heard speaking out against his peers, accusing them of letting thieves and lawbreakers go free after taking bribes. The protest stemmed from an incident where the officer had apprehended a man a few days ago, who was later taken to Bhogpur police station.

However, when the home guard asked the police officials about the accused, he received no clear response, leading to his public display of discontent.

Sukhjit Singh, in charge of Bhogpur police station, acknowledged the incident, stating that the accused man had been brought in by the home guard for a quarrel-related case. However, the accused secured bail in court and was subsequently released.

Tensions escalated in the video as a fellow policeman urged the protesting officer to leave the highway. Visuals suggested that the home guard was allegedly kicked by his colleague, although Sukhjit Singh refuted the claim, asserting that he was not kicked.

‘Jehra mai chor fad ke liauna oh Thane Wale paise laike chadi jande’

रिश्वतखोरी से दुखी हो कर पुलिस मुलाजिम ने #jalandhar के भोगपुर में रोड जाम कर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। #PunjabPolice pic.twitter.com/QyajO37Cvd — Harpinder Singh (@HarpinderTohra) July 22, 2023

The scene has gained widespread attention, raising concerns about corruption and accountability within the police force. As the video continues to circulate, authorities are likely to investigate the matter further to address the officer’s grievances and restore order on the highway.