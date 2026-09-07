Punjab Police recover 15 sophisticated pistols, 5 kg heroin; 2 arrested

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Amritsar: Punjab Police achieved a major success in an intelligence-based operation led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kamalpreet Singh Chahal, recovering 15 sophisticated pistols smuggled across the border and five kilograms of heroin.

IG Border Range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said two accused, including a welder from border village Rohrawali and a mobile shop owner from Amritsar, were arrested for operating a cross-border smuggling module linked to Pakistan and North American handlers.

“Fifteen pistols, which were smuggled across the border and dropped into Indian territory, have been recovered. These are highly sophisticated weapons. Apart from this, five kilograms of heroin have also been recovered,” Bhullar told ANI.

He said two accused have been arrested in connection with the case. One of them, identified as 24-year-old Deepak Singh, is a resident of Rohrawali village, located close to the India-Pakistan border. Deepak works as a welder and has no previous criminal record, according to police.

The second accused has been identified as Shubhpreet, alias Shubh, who runs a mobile phone shop in the Hall Gate area of Amritsar. According to Bhullar, Shubh was allegedly involved in supplying the consignments, while Deepak used to collect them.

Bhullar said preliminary questioning had revealed that the accused were allegedly connected with Pakistan-based smugglers and foreign-based handlers, including handlers based in North America. He said the network was operating as a cross-border smuggling module.

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“The entire module was working together to carry out cross-border smuggling. Further investigation is underway, and we will soon identify and apprehend other people associated with the network,” Bhullar said.

He added that the contraband was allegedly brought into India through drones at different intervals and stored before being supplied to designated handlers. Cut-outs were allegedly used to maintain secrecy, ensuring that individuals involved in different stages of the network did not know each other’s identities.

Bhullar said the operation was carried out under the supervision of SP-D Randeep Singh, DSP Yadvinder Singh and SHO Aman, whom he credited for successfully executing the intelligence-based operation.

On drone activity near the airport, Bhullar said the SSP had already provided details regarding the incident. According to the information shared with him, a sports tournament was taking place in the area, and a drone had allegedly been engaged for coverage of the event.

“The drone activity was detected, and keeping the safety concerns in mind, necessary action was taken. The SSP has already given his version and the remaining details have been provided by him,” Bhullar said.

Further investigation into the case, including the financial angle and the identification of other associates, is underway.