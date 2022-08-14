Punjab Police bust ISI-backed terrorist module

Chandigarh: Thwarting a possible terrorist attack ahead of Independence Day, Punjab Police have busted a Pakistan’s ISI-backed terrorist module with the arrest of four members associated with Canada-based gangsters.

The accused were associated with Arshdeep Singh, a.k.a. Arsh Dala, and Australia-based gangster Gurjant Singh, a.k.a. Janta. They were apprehended from Delhi during the intelligence-led operation carried out by the Counter-Intelligence unit of Punjab Police with the help of Delhi Police.

The Police have also recovered three hand-grenades (P-86), one IED and two 9 mm pistols along with 40 cartridges from the possession of arrested persons, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Sunday.

This is the third such module of cross-border smuggling of arms and explosives that has been busted by the Punjab Police in less than a week.

Those arrested have been identified as Deepak Sharma of Moga; Sandeep Singh of Ferozepur; and Sunny Dagar and Vipin Jakhar, both of Delhi.

DGP Yadav said following reliable inputs that associates of Arsh Dala are being harboured by Jakhar at his accommodation in Goyla Khurd village in Delhi, teams of Punjab Police along with Delhi Police conducted a raid at their premises on Friday, and arrested them after recovering two 9 mm pistols (foreign-made) along with 40 cartridges.

“Working on the leads obtained during the questioning of the arrested persons, the police teams have also recovered one IED and three hand-grenades on Saturday from the locations pinpointed by them in Punjab,” he said, adding the arrested accused also revealed that they were being tasked by Arsh Dala to execute criminal activities in areas of Delhi and Punjab ahead of Independence Day to disrupt the peace and harmony.

The investigation so far revealed that Deepak Sharma, who is a history-sheeter and was wanted by Punjab Police in two cases, including of murder of Moga-based Jaswinder Singh, a.k.a. Jassi, who was killed in March and another for firing on the house of Panchayat Secretary Moga in June, said the DGP.

While, accused Sandeep, who recently came back to India from Dubai, had provided logistic support to Deepak to carry out firing at the house of Panchayat Secretary.

He said accused Dagar, who is out from jail on parole, is an active member of Neeraj Bawana Gang and Tillu Tajpuriya gang active in Delhi and the NCR region and has been facing various cases of heinous crimes, including murder, extortion, etc.

Dagar was providing hideouts to Deepak Sharma and Sandeep Singh in Delhi and nearby areas, while, accused Vipin Jakhar was providing financial and logistical support to the other arrested and was involved in facilitating the movement of the accused from one hideout to another, the DGP added

