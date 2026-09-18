Punjab Police ASI shot dead on duty in Amritsar, CM Mann announces ex-gratia

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Amritsar: In a shocking incident, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was shot dead while on patrol in Punjab’s Amritsar in the early hours of Thursday.

The incident took place at around 2:30 am near Dana Mandi in the Police Station Gate Hakima area.

The deceased, identified as Harjit Singh, was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men when the police officer was on duty at Grain Market in Bhagtawala. He was a resident of Tarn Taran district.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav expressed grief and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends of the deceased official.

In an X post, the Punjab DGP said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for his family, while a Rs 1 crore insurance payout will be provided by a private sector bank.

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“Our brave police officer, ASI Harjit Singh of district #Amritsar, has laid down his life in the line of duty. @PunjabPoliceInd stands firmly with the bereaved family in their hour of grief. Hon’ble Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore for his family, while an additional Rs 1 crore insurance payout will be provided by HDFC Bank to his family. The martyr will be accorded full police honours. May his soul rest in peace. Our prayers are with his family and relatives. #ForceIsFamily,” he said.

Our brave police officer, ASI Harjit Singh of district #Amritsar, has laid down his life in the line of duty.@PunjabPoliceInd stands firmly with the bereaved family in their hour of grief. Hon’ble Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia amount of ₹1 crore for his family,… pic.twitter.com/Or6bnpNun4 — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) September 18, 2026

As per information, ASI Harjit Singh was deployed at the Police Station Gate Hakima area and was patrolling near Dana Mandi on a motorcycle when some unidentified people allegedly attacked him. He sustained serious injuries in the shooting and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Amritsar for treatment. Despite efforts to save him, Singh succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Following the incident, police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.