Punjab: Man allegedly drugged and raped by four girls in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: A shocking incident has come into light from Jalandhar, Punjab. A man has alleged that he was drugged and raped by four young girls. The incident happened late at night on Sunday and became public when the victim shared his ordeal with a media person.

The victim, who is a leather factory worker narrated his ordeal saying that the incident happened when he was returning home after finishing work at the factory. A car stopped by him on Kapurthala road in which four girls were sitting. They were asking him about an address. They proceeded to hand him a slip of paper on which the address was written. As soon as he tried to look at the paper, they sprayed some chemical into his face. Following that he could not see anything. He eventually fainted as well.

When he regained consciousness he found himself sitting with them inside the car, blindfolded and with his hands tied behind his back. The four girls took him to an unknown location where they drugged him. He also alleged that they were drinking alcohol and forced him to drink as well.

Following this, the four girls took turn raping him.

He stated that the girls left around 3 AM leaving him blindfolded and with his hands tied behind his back.

The man further added that the girls seemed to be from good families. they were speaking among themselves in English, though they switched to Punjabi to talk to him.

All the four girls were reportedly in their early 20s.

He also stated that he had not filed a police report as his wife had asked him to not do so. She said that the important thing was that he was alive and well and that was all that mattered.

However, after receiving news regarding the incident, the Intelligence Department of Punjab has launched a suo moto probe into the matter.