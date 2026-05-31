Punjab: Jalandhar man shot dead in Kapurthala over financial dispute, cousin arrested

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Jalandhar: The body of a man from Jalandhar was found in the Satnampura police station area of Kapurthala, and two weapons were recovered from the scene, officials said.

The body was found on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Simranjit Singh, a resident of Jalandhar, while his cousin has been arrested in connection with the case. The Police have arrested the main accused, Sharanjit Singh, from the Phagwara bypass. Both the deceased and the accused are cousins.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Jalandhar Naveen Singla said, “At 11 am this morning, the Kapurthala control room received information that a dead body was found in the PS Satnampura area. Later, the dead body was identified as Simranjit Singh, a resident of Jalandhar. Two weapons were recovered from the scene.”

According to the police, a case was registered under murder, the Arms Act, and other relevant sections. Multiple teams from the Kapurthala police were deployed to investigate. The Police arrested the main accused, Sharanjit Singh, from the Phagwara bypass.

“Based on CCTV footage analysis, technical analysis, and human intelligence, the Kapurthala police apprehended the main accused, Sharanjit Singh, from the Phagwara bypass,” DIG Singla said.

“Sharanjit Singh is the son of Simranjit Singh’s maternal uncle; both are cousins,” he added.

The DIG added that the two cousins had gone to inspect a property plot on the day of the incident.

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“Sharanjit Singh went in a car with five friends. Simranjit went alone in his luxury car. Both were carrying weapons, and there was a dispute over finances as they also dealt in property. Simranjit had to give some money to Sharanjit,” he said.

The altercation escalated, resulting in the fatal shooting. “Sharanjit used a .32-bore pistol, which was his friend Sandeep’s licensed weapon, and fired two shots at Simranjit, resulting in his death on the spot. Afterwards, they fled,” DIG Singla said.

From the scene, police recovered the weapon and six rounds. “It’s the same weapon that was used; we found empty cartridges there. We will also send it for forensic analysis,” he said.

DIG Singla clarified that the incident was not premeditated.

“At the spur of the moment, the altercation between them was the main reason for Sharanjit to fire and kill Simranjit Singh. No evidence of any fire from Simranjit’s side was found at the scene,” he said.

Sharanjit Singh, a resident of Tilak Nagar in Jalandhar, is involved in property-related work. He had previously faced a case under Section 326 for a fight but was acquitted.

“Initially, we registered the FIR against unknown persons. Now, we will interrogate the apprehended individual, and based on his interrogation, his other companions will also be arrested soon,” DIG Singla added.

(Source: ANI)