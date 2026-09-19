Punjab government announces 8% Dearness Allowance hike

Advertisement

Chandigarh: Punjab government led by CM Bhagwant Mann announced 8% Dearness Allowance for 8 lakh government employees and pensioners.

According to the government, the increase will be in two increments of 4% each and the Dearness Allowance (DA) of the state government employees will be increased from 42% to 50%. The amount is said to be reflected in the salary of October.

The decision comes weeks after protests and agitation by government employees and pensioners over unresolved DA instalments, arrears and other service-related demands.

Employees had also wanted action on the OPS, allowances, pay structure, and probation-period salaries.

Advertisement

The announcement also comes ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, as government employees constitute a crucial vote bank.

The government has also committed to holding regular monthly meetings with employee representatives to resolve grievances and consider long-pending demands.

The DA hike will add around Rs 1,750 crore to the state’s expenditure over the remaining seven months of the current financial year.