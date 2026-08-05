Punjab cops foil alleged attack on Jantar Mantar protest

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New Delhi: Police have claimed to have unearthed an ISI-backed terror module that was allegedly going to carry out anti-national activities targeting the recent Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi.

Investigations suggest that those caught were operating under the directions of Pakistan-based handlers and that the module was planned to foment trouble during the protest.

This incident takes place after some individuals were apprehended by the police, with their motive and the accusation from police stating that they aimed to enter the demonstration by wearing police uniforms and by acting as police personnel.

They were reportedly also trying to rope in the region’s young people, not only so they may achieve their objectives but also to understand how police operate in the region.

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All these aspects were investigated agencies and also kept for legal examination for the concerned purposes.

Weapons, petrol bombs and further evidence were also found, and

Police is following lines of enquiry, working with colleagues at a local and national level to establish any other individuals who may be linked to the suspected conspiracy and to look for links overseas.