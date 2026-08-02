Punjab Congress rift deepens as Channi backs suspended leader

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Punjab: Factionalism in Punjab Congress escalated as former CM Charanjit Singh Channi visited the suspended MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur, at his residence in a clear bid to stand by him during the party’s power struggle.

This happened just after Jalalpur alleged that Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is targeting him as he raised issues regarding the working of the party.

During their meeting, Channi had said the suspension of party leaders is not the solution to problems rather, differences should be sorted out through dialogue.

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The recent statement has added to the visible rift in the state Congress, as assembly polls are nearing in 2027.

The incident has given fuel to whispers regarding the leadership tussle in Punjab Congress.

Some Channi supporters have even chanted slogans in favor of Channi during party events at multiple places, leading to internal leadership warnings against indiscipline.